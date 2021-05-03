Section
Singapore Airlines raises $1.5bn from airplane sale-and-leaseback deals
Business

Singapore Airlines raises $1.5bn from airplane sale-and-leaseback deals

published : 3 May 2021 at 14:05

writer: Reuters

Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport. (Reuters photo)
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport. (Reuters photo)

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Monday it had raised about S$2 billion ($1.5 billion) through sale-and-leaseback deals for 11 of its planes to help bolster liquidity as it grapples with the pandemic-related plunge in travel.

The airline said it would continue to explore other ways to raise liquidity after reaching deals with four parties over seven Airbus SE A350-900s and four Boeing Co 787-10s.

Rivals such as Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Qantas Airways Ltd have done similar deals during the pandemic.

"The additional liquidity from these sale-and-leaseback transactions reinforces our ability to navigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic from a position of strength," Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong said in a statement.

Singapore Airlines said it had access to more than S$2.1 billion of undrawn credit lines and an option to raise up to S$6.2 billion in convertible bonds before its annual meeting in July 2021.

The airline lacks a domestic market and has been hit hard by the virtual halt to international passenger travel because of border controls and quarantine measures.

Singapore Airlines reported a 99.6% decline in passenger numbers in April relative to the prior year.

