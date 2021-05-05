Section
Business

Investment applications rise 80% in first quarter 2021

published : 5 May 2021 at 18:55

writer: Reuters

Areas in the Eastern Economic Corridor are a major destination for foreign investors. (Bangkok Post file photo)
The value of planned investment in applications made in the first quarter of 2021 rose 80% to 123 billion baht as proposed foreign direct investment (FDI) more than doubled, an investment agency said on Wednesday.

FDI projects had a combined application value of 62 billion baht in the January-March quarter, a 143% increase from the first three months of 2020.

South Korea, China, and Singapore were the top three source countries of FDI applications, the Board of Investment (BoI) said in a statement.

The medical sector attracted the most investment with a total of 29 projects worth 18.4 billion baht, over 100 times more than a year earlier, it said.

Last year, combined domestic and foreign investment pledges fell 30% from a year earlier to 481 billion baht, as foreign investment applications dropped 54% to 213 billion baht  because companies were put off by the coronavirus pandemic. 

