Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
April consumer mood hit record low
Business

April consumer mood hit record low

published : 6 May 2021 at 14:30

writer: Reuters

These vendors in Bangkok's normally bustling Chinatown had few customers on Tuesday, with consumer confidence at a record low. (Photo: Nittaya Nattayai)
These vendors in Bangkok's normally bustling Chinatown had few customers on Tuesday, with consumer confidence at a record low. (Photo: Nittaya Nattayai)

Consumer confidence hit a record low in April, dented by a new wave of COVID-19 infections, which could cost the economy as much as 600 billion baht if it cannot be contained this month, the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTTC) said on Thursday.

The latest outbreak has accounted for more than half of Thailand's total infections and deaths and slowed domestic activity.

The consumer index of the UTTC fell to 46.0 in April from 48.5 in March.

"Consumers felt the economy had not recovered much and lacked catalysts despite government measures boosting some spending," university president Thanavath Phonvichai told a briefing.

Consumer confidence would remain on a downward trend with no signs of recovery until new infections decrease and more vaccinations are administered, he said.

The university estimated economic loss of 400-600  billion baht if the outbreak continues beyond this month, Thanavath said.

The government should scramble to implement fresh relief measures to help shore up the economy, he added.

On Wednesday, the government approved a relief package worth 255 billion baht to mitigate the impact of the outbreak.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

April consumer mood hit record low

Consumer confidence hit a record low in April, dented by a new wave of COVID-19 infections, which could cost the economy as much as 600 billion baht if it cannot be contained this month, the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTTC) said on Thursday.

14:30
Thailand

New clusters

Bangkok's Bang Kae district again the centre of a Covid-19 scare, with 160 infections found and testing continuing.

14:01
Thailand

Arnon contracts Covid in custody

Arnon Nampa, jailed without bail since February on charges of insulting the monarchy, has contracted the coronavirus in custody, a corrections department official said on Thursday.

13:35