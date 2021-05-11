Section
Cabinet approves B45bn of projects to help economy
Business

published : 11 May 2021 at 16:52

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Bangkok March 30, 2015. (Reuters)
The cabinet on Tuesday approved 45 billion baht of projects aimed at reviving the economy, the prime minister said, as the tourism-reliant country struggles with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

The projects would improve the local economy and community, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha told reporters, without giving further details. It follows an economic relief package worth 255 billion baht approved last week.

The cabinet also approved a draft budget bill for the 2022 fiscal year starting in October, which forecasts spending of 3.1 trillion baht and a deficit of 700 billion baht, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

Parliamentarians are expected to debate the first reading of the bill between May 31 and June 2, he said.

The government on Tuesday reported 1,919 new Covid-19 infections and 31 deaths.

The latest outbreak, which began in April, has accounted for two thirds of Thailand's total cases and about 80% of fatalities.

Restrictions to curb the spread has slowed economic activity, dragging the Thai Chamber of Commerce's confidence index to a record low of 27.6 in April from 30.7 in March. 

