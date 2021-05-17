Kasikornbank readies bid for Citigroup’s local assets

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York, US May 20, 2015. (Reuters)

Kasikornbank Plc, Thailand’s second-biggest lender, is preparing to bid for Citigroup Inc’s retail assets in the country to expand its wealth management, consumer lending and credit card business.

Kasikornbank has a “strong interest” in the US lender’s business in Thailand and is preparing to bid as soon as the process is open, Chief Executive Officer Kattiya Indaravijaya said in a recent phone interview. “Citigroup’s retail business here has a very large and good customer base.”

Kasikornbank joins counterparts such as Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd in expressing an interest in Citigroup’s regional assets. The US bank could fetch as much as $6 billion from selling its retail business in 13 markets across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

For Kasikornbank, acquisitions and regional expansion are key for the lender as it fends off rising competition from new entrants into the industry especially from financial technology firms, said Ms Kattiya.

Citigroup follows other global lenders such as Standard Chartered Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc in exiting their retail businesses in Thailand. HSBC sold its Thai retail business in 2012, while Standard Chartered divested its business in 2017.

Separately, Kasikornbank plans to expand its operations in Indonesia and Vietnam -- particularly in retail -- to tap rising demand from growing populations, Ms Kattiya said. The bank is partnering with PT Bank Maspion Indonesia, in which it owns about a 10% stake. In Vietnam, Kasikornbank has a banking license and is cooperating with e-commerce providers, she said.