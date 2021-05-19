Thai Airways creditors approve restructuring plan

Thai Airways aircraft are parked on the tarmac at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport March 27, 2015. (Reuters file photo)

Thai Airways International's creditors have voted to approve the airline's restructuring plan, its legal advisor said on Wednesday.

"Ninety percent of creditors voted to approve the plan," Kitipong Urapeepatanapong told Reuters, adding a court will need to review the plan on May 28.

Last year, a court approved the troubled airline's request for bankruptcy protection and debt restructuring.

The airline in March proposed a three-year freeze on loan payments and a deferment of bond repayments for six years. To help it return to profitability after posting a record loss of 141 billion baht last year, the carrier also plans to cut its workforce in half, sell property and is seeking to raise 50 billion baht in new capital.



