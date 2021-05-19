Joint business group slashes 2021 growth outlook but sees higher exports

Thailand's joint business group on Wednesday reduced its 2021 economic growth forecast again to 0.5% to 2.0%, from 1.5% to 3.0%, as a third wave of Covid-19 infections slowed an already sluggish economic recovery, despite increased exports.

The latest outbreak in the tourism-reliant country has seen infections nearly quadruple and deaths rise six fold since it started last month, following a year of success in curbing earlier outbreaks.

"The April outbreak is likely to be more severe than earlier expected and affecting domestic activity for more than three months," Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, told a briefing.

Accelerating the distribution of vaccines will be crucial to the economic recovery, along with the government's new borrowing of 700 billion baht approved on Tuesday to mitigate the outbreak impact, he said.

The group, however, raised its export growth forecast to 5-7% this year from 4-6% as global demand improved, said Mr Supant, who is also chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries.

The economy shrank 6.1% last year, the deepest slump in over two decades, as tourism tumbled.