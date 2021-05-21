SNP targets growth via deliveries

Mr Arth says the company aims to strengthen its delivery business via Delta, a new sales channel for deliveries and takeaways.

SET-listed S&P Syndicate Plc (SNP), the operator of S&P bakery and restaurant chain, plans to double its delivery sales this year to offset a sharp drop in dine-in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arth Prakhunhungsit, the company's chief operating officer, said S&P is focusing on the delivery business and aiming to double sales to one billion baht this year.

The company launched "Delta", a new shop for S&P delivery and takeaways for its bakery and restaurant business in March to achieve its goal. Eight Delta shops have already opened across Bangkok shophouses, petrol stations and community malls.

The company plans to open another seven Delta shops in the second quarter and 16 branches in the second half of this year, bringing the total number to 31 by the end of this year.

Each branch requires an investment of 3 million baht. Before the virus, sales of S&P via delivery contributed about 5% of total sales. The company aims to raise sales through a delivery channel to make up for 15% of the company's total sales this year, driven particularly by the Delta shops.

"We learned during the first wave of Covid-19 last year that the speed-to-market is very important and therefore we opened Delta and rearranged a new trade zone to deliver food faster,'' Ms Arth said. Moreover, S&P has raised the number of its riders to 280, up from 250 at the end of last year.

According to Mr Arth, the opening of Delta shops will boost the company's total delivery points including delivery via S&P services and www.snp1344.com to 167 across the country by the end of this year.

Moreover, the company is offering delivery services via aggregator partners covering over 300 points across the country.

According to Mr Arth, the delivery channel has become important to increase the company's sales. It is estimated that the food delivery business in Thailand will reach 74 billion baht this year, up 9% from last year, he said.

Currently, S&P operates 480 restaurants and bakery shops across the country. Of the total, 328 belong to bakery shops, 144 to restaurants and the remaining eight to Delta shop.

"S&P has seen a fast recovery of sales thanks to the company's wide range of businesses from food, bakery and cakes, snack boxes as well as a strong takeaway business,'' Mr Arth said.

S&P reported revenues of 5.28 billion baht in 2020, down 28.42% from 7.38 billion baht in the previous year. It posted a net profit of 183.02 million baht last year, down 41.78% from 314.40 million baht in 2019.

In the first quarter of this year, according to the company's financial statement, the company reported revenue of 1.15 billion baht, down by 20.9% from the same period last year.