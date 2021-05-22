Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
April export gain likely more than 10%
Business

April export gain likely more than 10%

published : 22 May 2021 at 06:49

newspaper section: Business

writer: Phusadee Arunmas

Containers for exports are seen at the Laem Chabang Port in Si Racha district, Chon Buri province.
Containers for exports are seen at the Laem Chabang Port in Si Racha district, Chon Buri province.

Thai exports are maintaining healthy growth momentum and likely increased by more than 10% in April, says Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

Mr Jurin revealed on Friday the country's exports have passed the low point, with outbound shipments increasing by more than 10% in April from US$18.9 billion (593 billion baht) fetched the same month last year.

The ministry is scheduled to announce April's export figures on Tuesday.

"Thailand's exports in the first four months are expected to rise by more than 4% year-on-year," said Mr Jurin. "Commercial ambassadors worldwide have been ordered to work harder to drive export growth to 8-11% this year."

He said the ministry will soon call a joint meeting with the private sector and commercial ambassadors to review the country's export target.

At the end of last year, the ministry set an export growth target of 4% in 2021.

"Exports are an important engine to drive the Thai economy in addition to domestic consumption, while the tourism sector remains trapped by the pandemic," said Mr Jurin.

Thai exports fetched more than $20 billion for a second consecutive month in March, rising by 8.47% to $24.2 billion after $20.2 billion year-on-year in February.

In the first quarter, Thai exports grew by 2.27% to $64.2 billion, while imports rose by 9.37% to $63.6 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $516 million.

Exports from the real sector (excluding gold, oil and weaponry) continued to soar, up 12% in March and 7.61% in the first quarter.

He said the ministry pledged to work together with the private sector, including the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to resolve export obstacles, especially container shortages.

The ministry also vowed to boost border trade to help increase overall exports.

In a related development, Poj Aramwatananon, chairman of ICC, met the commerce minister on Thursday and said Thai exports should grow by 5-6% this year.

"In fact, Thai exports could fare better than the results in the first few months, but shippers still face a container shortage," Mr Poj said, also a vice-chairman for the Thai Board of Trade. "Thailand could see a significant increase in exports, particularly for products based on local contents such as agricultural and processed agricultural products and food, if container shortages are settled."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

24 Covid fatalities, 3,052 new cases

The Public Health Ministry on Saturday reported 29 new Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the toll to 759, and 3,052 new cases, raising the total to 126,118.

08:32
Business

Portfolio diversification

National oil and gas conglomerate PTT Group has formed two joint ventures to deepen its diversification into drone technology and plant-based protein businesses.

07:47
Life

Lady Gaga opens up about rape, pregnancy at age 19

US singer Lady Gaga said in a documentary that she was raped by a music producer and became pregnant at age 19, an ordeal that eventually caused her to have a "total psychotic break."

07:45