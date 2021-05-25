Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tires from Thailand, 3 other countries dumped at below-market rates in US
Business

Tires from Thailand, 3 other countries dumped at below-market rates in US

published : 25 May 2021 at 09:01

writer: Reuters

The United States is Thailand’s largest tyre export market. (Photo by Pawat Laupaisarntaksin)
The United States is Thailand’s largest tyre export market. (Photo by Pawat Laupaisarntaksin)

WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department said on Monday that car and light truck tires exported from Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam had been dumped at below-market rates in the United States.

The department said tires from Vietnam are being subsidised at a rate ranging from 6.23% to 7.89% through the conversion of US dollars into Vietnamese dong at an undervalued exchange rate, the department said in its final determination in the trade case.

It also said tires from Thailand were dumpted at a rate of up to 21%, from South Korea at up to 27%, from Taiwan at up to 102% and from Vietnam at up to 22%.

In 2020, US imports of car and light truck tires were valued at approximately $1.2 billion from South Korea, $373 million from Taiwan, $2 billion from Thailand and $470 million from Vietnam, the department said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thailand logs 26 Covid deaths, 3,226 cases Tuesday

There were 26 new Covid-19 fatalities and 3,226 new cases in Thailand over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

09:06
Business

Tires from Thailand, 3 other countries dumped at below-market rates in US

WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department said on Monday that car and light truck tires exported from Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam had been dumped at below-market rates in the United States.

09:01
Sports

Citing Covid risk, US warns against travel to Olympic host Japan

WASHINGTON: The United States warned its citizens Monday not to travel to Olympic host Japan, citing the growing risk of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Asian nation just two months before the Games begin.

08:15