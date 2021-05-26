Banks eye SME loans worth B100bn

Several stores in Bangkok's Pratunam market are temporary closed because of an absence of shoppers. Businesses nationwide are struggling due to the outbreak.Somchai Poomlard

The Thai Bankers' Association (TBA) is committed to granting soft loans worth 100 billion baht to small businesses under the Bank of Thailand's amended scheme for the next six months.

The move comes after the central bank recommended on Monday financial institutions speed up soft loan approvals in the scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) because borrowing has been lower than targeted.

The TBA plans to collaborate with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking to support liquidity for SMEs struggling because of the impact of the outbreak, using the central bank's debt relief scheme, said chairman of the TBA Payong Srivanich.

The TBA wants to ask the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Chamber of Commerce to collect the names of SME operators who want to join the soft loan programme so the TBA can speed up the loan approval process.

TBA members are expected to fine-tune solutions in response to client demand amid the pandemic.

"With this move, we expect to see growth in soft loan offerings for the next two weeks, raising loan approvals to 100 billion baht in the next six months," Mr Payong said.

Apart from the soft loan programme, many SMEs in the manufacturing and service sectors, particularly hotel operators, are interested in joining the central bank's asset warehousing scheme, he said.

An executive in the banking industry who requested anonymity said the top five commercial banks -- Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Krungthai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and Bank of Ayudhya -- would play a key role in the soft loan offering.

On average, the big five players could provide loans for SMEs worth around 15 billion baht per bank for the next six months, depending on the SME customer base of each bank, said the source.

"Let's say around 75 billion baht of the expected soft loan offering is from the big five commercial banks, and the remainder will be from other financial institutions, including commercial banks and state-owned banks," said the source.

"This would meet the TBA's target for soft loan approvals worth 100 billion baht over the next six months."

The central bank announced soft loan approvals under its amended scheme tallied 16 billion baht, lower than its projection for the first phase.

The central bank set aside a total of 250 billion baht for the amended soft loan scheme, but declined to specify a target for loan approval in the first phase.