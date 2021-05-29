Economic sentiment in country slips

The Thailand Regional Economic Sentiment Index dipped in all regions in May except the Northeast and the East following the third wave of the pandemic in April, says Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) deputy spokesman Wuttipong Jittungsakul.

The index reflects confidence in the economy for the country's regions over the next six months. The survey was conducted by the FPO in May.

A level of 50 indicates stable confidence over the next six months, while over 50 means higher confidence and less than 50 illustrates reduced confidence.

The May index for the North stood at 48.4, the Northeast 55.3, the East 57.2, the West 49.7, the central region 48.3, the South 48.4, and Bangkok and its surrounding provinces 46.7.

Thailand's economy kept expanding in April, driven by the export sector. Exports in April surged 13.1% year-on-year to US$21.4 billion, said Mr Wuttipong.