April factory output jumps 18.5% y/y, beats forecast

Production process of steel bars, wire rod steel and structural steel at Millcon Steel factory in Rayong. The steel is used in construction and other industries, including car manufacture. (Photo supplied)

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in April rose for a second straight month, up 18.46% from a year earlier, helped by higher production of automobiles, beer and air conditioners, the industry ministry said on Monday.

The reading, coming off a low base last year, compared with a forecast for a rise of 14.6% in a Reuters poll and March's revised 5.89% increase.