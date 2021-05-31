Section
April factory output posts biggest rise in more than 8 years
published : 31 May 2021 at 11:16

updated: 31 May 2021 at 12:51

writer: Reuters

Production process of steel bars, wire rod steel and structural steel at Millcon Steel factory in Rayong. The steel is used in construction and other industries, including car manufacture. (Photo supplied)
Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in April rose for a second straight month and at the fastest pace in more than eight years, partially due to coming off a low base last year, the industry ministry said on Monday.

The MPI jumped 18.46% from a year earlier, beating a forecast in a Reuters poll for a 14.6% increase and against March's revised 5.89% increase.

The MPI gain was boosted by higher production of automobiles, beer and air conditioners, the ministry said.

Capacity utilisation was 59.58% in April, down from 70.65% in March, the ministry said, with extended holidays taking place in April.

The MPI this month should be again supported by coming off a low base in 2020, when the government imposed strict measures to contain the first Covid-19 outbreak, ministry official Thongchai Chawalitpichaet told a briefing.

The current wave of infections, which has included clusters detected in factories, may affect some production but should not have a significant impact on overall output, Mr Thongchai said.

"Such infections were found among certain groups and are not affecting supply chains," he added.

On Sunday, Thailand's largest agribusiness firm Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc said it had closed one of its factories for five days after hundreds of workers tested positive for Covid-19. 

