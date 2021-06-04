Handicraft exports poised to recover

Antique gold jewery, a style similar to the Ayutthaya period, are produced by an artisan in Klong Luang district Pathum Thani Province.

Thailand's handicraft exports are expected to rebound this year, in line with the country's overall export prospects thanks to the global economic recovery, eased lockdown measures and wide distribution of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Pornpon Akathaporn, chief executive of the Support Arts and Crafts International Center of Thailand, said the group found global consumers are more confident and increased their spending, particularly on eco-friendly products as people work from home.

Outbound shipments of Thai handicrafts recorded a 12.1% rise in March to 22.1 billion baht after falling 12% and 20% in January and February, respectively.

Higher exports in March were helped by rising demand in trading partner countries after the relaxation of lockdown measures and more economic activities, he said.

The products with the highest export value were silver and gold handicrafts, worth a combined 10 billion baht, up 11% year-on-year from March last year. Second were handicraft products worth 6.26 billion baht, up 21.4%, followed by ceramic products worth 542 million, up 9.48%.

The biggest export market was the US, generating an export value of 6.93 billion baht, followed by Japan at 1.67 billion, Germany at 1.67 billion, Hong Kong at 1.22 billion and the UK at 968 million.

Above and far left Antique gold jewellery in a style similar to the Ayutthaya period are produced by an artisan in Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani. Below right A silver handbag from Nan, which has served as an important silverware production hub in northern Thailand for generations, passing on the techniques of ancestors.

Markets with the highest export growth comprised Italy (up by 90.4%), Vietnam (73.1%), Australia (66.4%), the UK (61.9%) and France (53.7%).

Yet in the first quarter, total handicraft exports fell by 8% to 58.7 billion baht.

In 2020, handicraft exports tallied 229 billion baht, down 24%, with key markets including the US, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Australia, the UK, Singapore, India and Italy.

Mr Pornpon said Thai handicraft production should focus on environmental conservation, in line with global trends regarding the circular economy. Consumers are interested in history and ancient crafts, he said, while storytelling can add value to products.