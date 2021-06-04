May headline CPI rises 2.44% y/y, below forecast

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose for a second straight month in May, up 2.44% from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Friday, slightly missing analysts' expectations.

The figure, weighed down by government utility subsidies, compared with a forecast for a rise of 2.85% in a Reuters poll and followed April's 3.41% increase.

The core CPI index was up 0.49% from a year earlier, versus a forecast for a 0.45% rise.