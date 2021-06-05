US bribery case under scrutiny

Pongdech Vanichkittikul, secretary-general of the Office of the Judiciary (OJ) said on Friday he will ask to observe a jury trial in Texas concerning bribery allegations in a tax dispute involving Thai Toyota subsidiary Toyota Motor Thailand (TMT).

The case is still under investigation in the US and has yet to be brought to court, he said.

And because a number of current and former Thai judicial officials were accused in media reports of taking bribes, the OJ is now closely monitoring the case after setting up a fact-finding panel to look into the matter, he said.

On Monday, Supreme Court president Methinee Chalothorn appointed the panel of four Supreme and Appeal Court judges to examine the case.

The panel is expected to take one or two months before announcing its findings, he said.

Mr Pongdech said he will also head up a working group to follow up on the case and several parties involved have already been asked to provide more information.

Among them, the legal advisory firm of Toyota Motor North America, the US Justice Department, the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the US Department of State.

Journalists covering the case in the US have also been emailed questions about what they know and who their sources are, he added.

As for the tax dispute case in Thailand, the Supreme Court has yet to begin hearing the appeal by TMT against the Appeal Court's ruling which is still waiting for a statement from the tax authorities, the defendant in this case.

The dispute stems from a dispute over the import of parts for Toyota's Prius model, and 10 million baht of tariffs and taxes.

The Central Tax Court had initially ruled in favour of TMT to revoke an order requiring the company to pay additional the sum in additional tariffs and taxes. The Appeal Court then reversed the ruling, obliging TMT to hand over the payment after all.