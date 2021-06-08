Disney+ Hotstar launched June 30

(Image captured from https://www.hotstar.com/th)

The Walt Disney Company will launch its Disney+ Hotstar on-demand streaming service in Thailand at a relatively low price of 99 baht a month or 799 baht a year, starting June 30.

The Disney+ Hotstar catalogue offers titles from Disney+ Originals, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, as well as National Geographic, and content from creators in Thailand, China, South Korea and Taiwan.

It includes 700 movie titles and 14,000 episodes of series such as Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

At this price, viewers can watch on two screens at the same time and conditionally download some content to watch offline.

The service offers Dolby Digital 5.1 sound. By comparison, the full-fledged Disney+ service, which is not available in Thailand, allows simultaneous viewing on four screens and has Dolby Atmos sound.

As a partner, Advanced Info Service (AIS) mobile users will get a special price of 35 baht a month for 12 months if they subscribe during June 8-27, after which they will be first charged on June 29. They will also get the second month for free.

Hotstar, part of the service name, was formerly a major streaming service provider in India and a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox. After Disney bought the parent company, it merged Hotstar with Disney+. The rebranded Disney+ Hotstar is available in some regions.