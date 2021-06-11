Sepo vows quick funds disbursal

A scenic view of the Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway via the Lam Takong Reservoir. A section of the new road opened this April. Prasit Tangprasert

The State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo) has vowed to expedite disbursement of state enterprise investment, reaching 80-85% of its total investment budget this year, with a goal to increase economic growth.

Sepo director-general Pantip Sripimol said she plans to assess if the pandemic is slowing state enterprise investments.

Disbursement from 43 state enterprises as of April this year was 130 billion baht, slightly higher than the target.

Their total investment budget this year is 346 billion baht.

Most of the investment is reserved for the country's transport infrastructure under the State Railway of Thailand, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

Mrs Pantip said Sepo is maintaining its target for state enterprise revenue contribution to state coffers this year at 159 billion baht, of which 76.9 billion had already been delivered to the government as of April.

However, this amount is 31.9 billion baht short of the target pace, she said.

Mrs Pantip said the Finance Ministry usually specifies state enterprises' revenue contribution as a percent of their net profit or sets a specific figure, depending on which is greater.

Sepo can ask state enterprises with high accumulated profits to make a larger contribution, but it must first consider their liquidity and investment plans before making such a request, she said.