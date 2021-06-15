FTI anxious over vaccination delays

People queue at The Mall Bang Kapi department store to receive Covid-19 vaccinations under the Thai Ruam Jai Safe Bangkok scheme. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has voiced fresh concern over the delay in the vaccination campaign due to a vaccine shortage, a setback that may erode public trust in the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration.

The worry came after many hospitals, which had prepared to vaccinate elderly people and those with chronic diseases from June 14-20, announced a delay in inoculations.

City Hall also postponed the vaccination dates from June 15 for people who registered through the Thai Ruam Jai Safe Bangkok scheme.

The Labour Ministry, which offers a vaccine rollout for people insured under Section 33 of the Social Security Act, decided to resume the scheme on Monday after suspending it last week.

The uncertainty will affect public confidence in the state's attempts to immunise people and may hinder economic recovery if the government cannot administer 100 million doses within this year, said the FTI.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, FTI vice-chairman, said the state vaccine distribution plan remains unclear and also raises doubts over the communication between the government and the public.

"Many vaccination venues cancelled the service because of a vaccine shortage. This will further impact the public's trust in the government," he said.

The business sector wants clearer vaccination information to know when their employees will be vaccinated and to plan their business operations.

"The government should improve its communication with people," said Mr Kriengkrai.

If all inoculation schemes continue to face hindrances, the state plan to reopen Phuket for vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1 may be affected, the federation said.

Tanit Sorat, vice-chairman of the Employers' Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry, is worried the vaccine rollout problem may eventually impact millions of employees under Section 33.

They can register to get jabs, but it does not mean the amount of vaccines will be sufficient to cover them all, he said.

The FTI is going ahead with its own plan to vaccinate 300,000 workers of companies which are FTI members. The vaccination, set for July 25, follows its plan to purchase Chinese-made Sinopharm from Chulabhorn Royal Academy.