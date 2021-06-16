Chansin resigns as THAI chief, replaced by Suvadhana

Chansin Treenuchagron poses for a photo during a press conference on Thai Airways International's business rehabilitation plan, at its head office on March 2. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Chansin Treenuchagron has resigned from the position of acting president of Thai Airways International (THAI) and been replaced by Suvadhana Sibunruang, the airline announced on Wednesday.

THAI said in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that Mr Chansin relinquished his post as president on Tuesday, but he will remain a board member and an administrator of the business restructuring plan.

Mr Suvadhana, who is in charge of human resources, is now the acting president until Sept 30, the announcement said.

The change at the bankrupt airline occurred on Tuesday but the carrier informed the stock exchange only on Wednesday.

It came after the Central Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday accepted the airline's rehabilitation plan to restructure 245 billion baht of debt through payment extensions, interest waivers and debt-to-equity conversions.

Mr Chansin was appointed acting president in July last year.

THAI also announced in the filing the resignation of board chairman ACM Chaipruk Didyasarin and two other board members, Chakkrit Parapuntakul and Boontuck Wungchareon, on Tuesday.