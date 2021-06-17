Product launches set to pick up

Shoppers browse consumer products on the shelf at a supermarket in Bangkok. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods are ramping up marketing and advertising campaigns as they feel optimistic that the 800-900 billion baht industry will start recovering in the third quarter of this year, boosted by vaccine rollouts across the country.

"By the end of this month, we expect to see a significant rise in ad spend and the momentum is expected to continue through the second half of this year,'' Pawat Ruangdejworachai, president of Media Intelligence Group said, adding that the market will see more marketing campaigns and launches of innovative products, which were delayed from last year to the first half of this year.

In addition to general items like shampoo, soap and snacks, product items relating to hygiene and health would be specially highlighted, he said.

"If the vaccination rollout is as effective as the United Kingdom, we expect the third quarter to be the recovery period for ad spend," Mr Pawat said. "In contrast, if the situation turns out to be like Chile, we might be confronted with the same situation as in March and April,'' he added.

Chile is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to vaccinating its population against Covid-19, however, authorities there have recently resumed lockdowns in and around the capital as vaccines have failed to quell a rise of cases.

Piyajit Ruckariyapong, chief executive of Sappe Plc, the maker of the Sappe drink, said the company moved the launch of 20 new products to the start of this month, from the first half of the year because it expects the market sentiment to improve in the second half as stringent measures to contain Covid-19 are likely to be relaxed.

"Many people have started to think about going out. If some restrictions are relaxed, we believe that people will spend their lives outside of the home as we've seen now in international markets,'' Ms Piyajit said.

Boonyarit Mahamontri, president of Lion Corporation (Thailand), the manufacturer of Pao detergent, said that the Covid-19 pandemic which has lasted for one and a half year so far has entirely changed the purchasing behaviour of customers. They now prefer to buy products that are better for their health, innovative and hygienic, he said.

Having realised this trend, Lion Corporation rolled out food supplement products to the market at the end of last year for the first time. Moreover, it is ready to launch another two or three food supplement products in the second half of this year.

"The overall consumer market situation in 2021 is better than last year. We've learned to adjust to deal with traditional trade channels and develop products that benefit consumers' health and increase their immune system. Our food supplement products' sales are likely to grow at a single-digit this year,'' Mr Boonyarit said.

In addition, the company has launched a mobile truck station where customers can refill products such as dishwashing liquid, detergent and mouthwash. This mobile service not only helps save the planet but lowers the cost of living because refills are much cheaper than products with packaging.

If the mobile service is widely used, Mr Boonyarit aims to have between 100-1,000 refill station across the country.

Piyawat Ratchapolsitte, chief finance officer of SET-listed Do Day Dream Plc, the maker and distributor of SnailWhite skincare products, said the company is expecting a stronger demand for innovative products in the second half of this year.