Somkid touts e-commerce platforms

Former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak (Bangkok Post file photo)

Former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak has suggested Thai manufacturers build their own e-commerce platforms rather than rely heavily on existing leading e-commerce platforms and retail chains.

"Covid-19 is likely to stay with us for a long time, leading people to need personal services," said Mr Somkid, now chairman of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Plc, a holding company under Saha Group, the country's leading consumer product conglomerate.

"Thai manufacturers therefore still have time to build their own e-commerce platforms and integrate all supply chains from raw materials, warehousing, production and sales to payment under one ecosystem while treating retailers and e-commerce operators as supporters to balance bargaining power."

According to Mr Somkid, the Covid-19 pandemic which has continued for almost two years has changed many things in the world, especially consumer behaviour and lifestyles.

Reports of rising death tolls and infections have forced people to avoid crowded areas and turn to home deliveries for their needs.

"Covid-19 will be with us for a long time. Therefore, we have to adjust ourselves for a new opportunity," he said, adding that the key factor that will help business operators to survive during these difficult times is to have the capability to build their own differences with the highest cost-efficiency.

Saha Group currently has its own e-commerce platform and home shopping channel called Sahagrouponline and Shop Channel, respectively.

In a related development, Thammarat Chokwatana, executive vice-president of SET-listed ICC International, the marketing arm for fashion and cosmetics under Saha Group, said the group together with its online platform and shopping channel will team up with leading e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada and JD Central to launch the 25th Saha Group Fair under the online model during July 1-4.

At the fair, customers can shop for over 200 brands offering items from fashion and lingerie to household goods and health and beauty products.

Shopping services will be made available around the clock via five e-commerce platforms with discounts of up to 80%.

In addition to products from Saha Group, products from Japanese retailers including Don Don Donki, Tsuruha and Daiso are also available at the online fair along with supercars and secondhand cars.