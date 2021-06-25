Section
World's highest luxury hotel opens in Shanghai
Business

World's highest luxury hotel opens in Shanghai

published : 25 Jun 2021 at 04:33

newspaper section: Business

writer: AFP

The J Hotel occupies the top floors of the 632-metre Shanghai Tower, the second-tallest building in the world after Dubai's Burj Khalifa. (AFP photo)
The J Hotel occupies the top floors of the 632-metre Shanghai Tower, the second-tallest building in the world after Dubai's Burj Khalifa. (AFP photo)

SHANGHAI: The world's highest luxury hotel, boasting a restaurant on the 120th floor and 24-hour personal butler service, has opened in Shanghai to guests with deep pockets and a head for heights.

Elevators whizz guests up the intimidating spiral-like skyscraper at ear-popping speeds of 18 metres per second to the J Hotel's 165 opulent rooms.

The hotel occupies the top floors of the 632-metre Shanghai Tower in the city's financial district, the second-tallest building in the world after Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Its opening was delayed partly by the coronavirus pandemic but the hotel has now started receiving well-heeled guests who can call on the services of a dedicated butler at any hour, day or night.

Patrons can also enjoy one of the hotel's seven restaurants, bars, spa, 84th-floor swimming pool, and all the other usual trappings of a top-notch hotel.

It does not come cheap. To celebrate its opening J Hotel is offering a "special experience rate" of 3,088 yuan ($450) a night, but prices for its 34 suites sky-rocket.

A night in a "J Suite", complete with crystal chandeliers and sauna, this past Saturday costs over 67,000 yuan.

The hotel is part of Jin Jiang International Hotels.

"On the day of our opening even the web page was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such (a) strong will to come and experience our hotel," said Renee Wu, sales and marketing director.

"Of course this is very encouraging to all of us, but at the same time, we are committed to making sure that all our guests are well taken care of."

