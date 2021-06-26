Commercial titans fret over limited vaccines

A volunteer takes a photo of a man after his first shot of Sinopharm vaccines at Chulabhorn Royal Academy on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) and members of the Thai Chamber of Commerce nationwide are nervous about the country's vaccine stockpile as it attempts to contain Covid-19 infections.

Yet they hailed the government's ambitious plan to reopen the country to international tourists and return to normal business operations by mid-October.

Speaking after a meeting on Friday with more than 150 members of the JFCCT, commercial ambassadors and Thai chamber members, Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai chamber, said most participants remain confident in the Thai public health system and are ready to follow the advice of medical professionals.

"But reopening the country should be done carefully as there are not enough vaccines to control outbreaks," he said.

"The private sector wants to cooperate to support the government's vaccination scheme and follow measures to control infections."

Regarding assistance measures to help entrepreneurs reopen businesses in mid-October, Mr Sanan said the chamber has spoken with financial institutions about how to aid operators.

One goal is connecting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and commercial banks to access funding that can sustain their businesses during this period.

The Thai chamber also proposed the public and private sectors cooperate to create a digital vaccine passport to ensure travel confidence for both tourists and businesses.

Rapid testing should be offered to ensure outbreaks are controlled to limited areas, he said.

According to Mr Sanan, after the country reopens, the government needs to speed up measures to attract investment and trading worldwide by driving development of a Thailand trade platform to support connections for Thai SMEs to expand to the global market.

Domestic spending as well as domestic and international tourism require more stimulus measures, he said.