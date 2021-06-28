Debt measures aired to cabinet this week

Farmers receive financial aid at the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperative's Samut Prakan branch. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Finance Ministry plans to table before the cabinet this week measures to curb household debt, says Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

Fiscal Policy Office director-general Kulaya Tantitemit said the measures cover those previously implemented by state-run financial institutions and new ones to mitigate the hardships faced by individuals during the pandemic.

A source at the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) who requested anonymity said the bank stands ready to cut interest rates only for those affected by the outbreak. If the bank offers a low interest rate to everyone, this would hurt its operations, said the source.

BAAC already offers low-interest loans worth 90 billion baht to farmers. The loans are to encourage farmers to use innovation in production.

This innovation loan charges an interest rate of 4% for the first three years, lower than BAAC's normal annual rate of 6%. The bank only offers the 4% rate to clients with good track records, said the source.

Vitai Ratanakorn, president and chief executive of state-owned Government Savings Bank (GSB), said the bank wants to provide loans to increase customers' liquidity and plans to suspend principal and interest payments for a total of individual customers. Of this total, the bank has completed suspension for 700,000 customers thus far.

Last week, GSB launched measures to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector. It suspended principal and interest payments for SMEs including hotels, resorts, guesthouses and serviced apartments for six months, beginning in July.

SMEs in the tourism sector account for 13 billion baht worth of GSB's total customer portfolio.

Mr Vitai said these relief measures could affect the bank's operations at a certain level, but GSB can prevent the schemes from hurting its overall operations.

The Finance Ministry recently asked state-run banks to consider lowering interest rates to 0% until the end of this year as part of the government's efforts to curb household debt, which has worsened because of the outbreak. State banks were asked to consider how much they can help affected businesses and to send their conclusions to the ministry.

The move is in response to the government's vow to tackle high household debt from credit cards and personal loans, offering measures to strengthen the competitiveness of local financial institutions in the long term.

The prime minister said recently all related agencies, including the central bank, need to urgently address the debt burden among various demographic groups. The premier said within six months, related agencies must cut the interest rate for personal loans, microfinance and nanofinance for small-scale debtors, teachers and cooperatives, as well as car and motorcycle leases.