May manufacturing output jumps 25.84% y/y, beating forecast
Business

May manufacturing output jumps 25.84% y/y, beating forecast

published : 28 Jun 2021 at 11:31

writer: Reuters

Staff work at an auto assembly plant in Prachin Buri. The auto industry is a key driver for the economy. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in May rose for a third straight month, climbing 25.84% from a year earlier, lifted by higher production of automobiles, air conditioners and electronics, the industry ministry said on Monday.

The reading, still coming off a low base last year, compared with a forecast for a rise of 19.55% in a Reuters poll and April's revised 17.97% increase.


Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in May rose for a third straight month, climbing 25.84% from a year earlier, lifted by higher production of automobiles, air conditioners and electronics, the industry ministry said on Monday.

