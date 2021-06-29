Industry Ministry to revise MPI amid gains

Workers at an automotive plant in Chon Buri province. Somchai Poomlard

The Industry Ministry may revise up its 2021 manufacturing production index (MPI) in July after it increased by 25.8% in May and reached 100.47 points year-on-year, the highest increase in five years since 2016, says the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE).

Despite the need to keep a close watch on the third wave of Covid-19, which is affecting many factories, Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit remains optimistic, saying factories have only shut down some production temporarily and this will not have a serious impact on the sector.

The OIE earlier expected the MPI to grow by 2-3% and industry GDP to expand by 2.5-3% this year.

The MPI in May was driven by exports, which continue to grow due to global recovery and mass inoculation programmes. An increase in MPI was also the result of the Thai government's launch of economic relief packages.

According to the OIE, Thai exports in May expanded by 41.5%, helping boost the capacity utilisation rate.

"The capacity utilisation rate was 65.3% in May, compared to 52.1% in the same period last year," Mr Suriya said.

The minister said the global economy continues to recover because many countries have vaccinated their populations and eased lockdown measures, which has helped build business confidence and boost trade.

Despite good export prospects for manufacturers, Thongchai Chawalitpichaet, director-general of the OIE, said his agency is worried about the third wave which may eventually affect the Thai industry, the export sector as well as production capacity.

From January to May, the MPI index increased to 100.7 points, compared with 93.3 points in the same period last year thanks to more production of electronics products, home appliances, steel, chemical products, furniture and paper packaging, according to OIE.

In May, car manufacturing increased by 151.44% year-on-year while air conditioner production increased by 90.25% year-on-year.