Factories adopt harsher bubble, seal measure

Factories are adopting a stricter bubble and seal measure to control Covid-19 infections among workers in line with the government's decision to implement a month of measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Bubble and seal is aimed at restricting travel among workers. They may need to stay in factories or travel between their dormitories and workplaces, according to media reports.

All factories, regardless of infection reports in their workplaces, are using the bubble and seal approach, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Many have also set up new production lines to relieve the impact if their workers are infected.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, vice-chairman of FTI, said the business sector is worried workers may contract the disease, which will eventually cause factories to shut down operations.

"Factories are also worried if they cannot control infections, the export sector will be next to bear the brunt," he said.

FTI said the business sector is monitoring whether the pandemic will affect exports.

The group expects the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking will meet to adjust its export target forecast in the third quarter, depending on the Covid-19 situation.

"The export sector is currently growing due to the global economic recovery," he said.

FTI said the government should speed up distributing vaccines and import Pfizer and Moderna to prepare for giving the third shots to people to boost immunity against variants.