BTSC defers Pink, Yellow Line tests

The Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) has postponed test-run plans for the Pink and Yellow Line extensions following the temporary closure of construction worker campsites across the city to curb Covid-19 transmissions.

Surapong Laoha-unya, CEO of the BTSC, on Wednesdy said construction work on the Pink Line's Khae Rai-Min Buri section and the Yellow Line's Lat Phrao-Samrong section were 70-80% complete.

Only minor work, such as electrical system installation and fittings, remained unfinished.

Originally, the 30-kilometre Yellow Line was to open by year's end and the 34.5-kilometre Pink Line was expected to be running around March or April next year.

Due to the temporary closure of worker campsites, work has also been temporarily halted, meaning the test runs on both extension lines scheduled for this month would have to be postponed, Mr Surapong said.

It is unclear when conditions will improve enough to allow work on the Yellow and Pink lines to resume again, he added.

Kittikorn Tanpao, deputy governor of Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), said the temporary closure order on the worker campsites will be in effect until July 27. It was issued under the recent Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations 2005 (No 25).

In response, the MRTA has instructed all contractors to comply with the government's orders to help contain the spread of the virus among workers.

Preventive measures have also been implemented to restrict movement in and out of the campsites.

The MRTA was also assessing the likely impacts of the closure order on the firms so as to avoid problems with contractual obligations, Mr Kittikorn added.