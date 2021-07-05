Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
ERC delays notice of qualified investors
Business

ERC delays notice of qualified investors

published : 5 Jul 2021 at 08:30

newspaper section: Business

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has delayed the announcement of qualified investors in the "Energy For All" renewable energy scheme by one week because of Covid-19 and a overload of paperwork.

ERC secretary-general Khomgrich Tantravanich said a large number of documents for the "Energy For All" projects were sent to the state electricity distribution arm Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), which could not screen them in time.

PEA oversees areas where the projects, which are a co-investment in biomass and biogas-based power generation between businesses and communities, will be carried out.

Mr Khomgrich said many prospective investors applied for the scheme, leading to a lengthy process to inspect their qualifications because officials have to limit the number of applicants per day. Officials need to screen 246 firms: 143 for biomass projects and 103 for biogas projects.

No applicants showed interest for projects in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, overseen by Metropolitan Electricity Authority.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Huge explosion at chemical factory in Samut Prakan

SAMUT PRAKAN: A huge explosion and fire destroyed a factory producing plastic foam and caused extensive damage to surrounding communities in Bang Phli district early Monday morning

09:53
Business

ERC delays notice of qualified investors

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has delayed the announcement of qualified investors in the "Energy For All" renewable energy scheme by one week because of Covid-19 and a overload of paperwork.

08:30
Thailand

50 Covid deaths, 6,166 new cases

Health authorities on Monday said 50 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,166 new transmissions were reported in Thailand on Sunday, bringing the accumulated toll to 2,276 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 289,233.

08:09