ERC delays notice of qualified investors

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has delayed the announcement of qualified investors in the "Energy For All" renewable energy scheme by one week because of Covid-19 and a overload of paperwork.

ERC secretary-general Khomgrich Tantravanich said a large number of documents for the "Energy For All" projects were sent to the state electricity distribution arm Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), which could not screen them in time.

PEA oversees areas where the projects, which are a co-investment in biomass and biogas-based power generation between businesses and communities, will be carried out.

Mr Khomgrich said many prospective investors applied for the scheme, leading to a lengthy process to inspect their qualifications because officials have to limit the number of applicants per day. Officials need to screen 246 firms: 143 for biomass projects and 103 for biogas projects.

No applicants showed interest for projects in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, overseen by Metropolitan Electricity Authority.