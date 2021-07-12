Section
PTT Global Chemical to buy coating resins maker Allnex
Business

PTT Global Chemical to buy coating resins maker Allnex

published : 12 Jul 2021 at 15:36

writer: Reuters

FRANKFURT: Buyout group Advent has agreed to sell German coating resins maker Allnex to Thailand's PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC) for around 4 billion euros (155 billion baht), the companies said on Monday.

Allnex, whose products are used in the industrial metal, automotive and packaging industries, has annual revenue of 2 billion euros and employs 4,000 employees worldwide. The deal values Allnex at 12.2 times its annual core earnings.

Advent acquired Cytec Industries' coating resins business in 2013, rebranded it Allnex and merged it with peer Nuplex in 2016.

PTTGC is a unit of energy group PTT, which is seeking to strengthen its chemicals business. The deal will improve Allnex' access to raw materials and to the Asian market, which has strong growth potential for coating resins, the companies said.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.


