Ministry approves 4 trial projects

The Transport Ministry has approved four trial projects proposed by the Department of Highways under its Motorways-Rail Map (MR-Map) interprovincial network.

The approval came during a zoom meeting on Monday, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said yesterday.

He said the ministry meeting was attended by Chayathan Promsorn, permanent-secretary for transport and senior executives from various departments including the State Railway of Thailand, the Department of Highways and the Rail Department.

They gave the green light to the projects after acknowledging progress in studies for 10 interprovincial motorway and rail projects proposed by the Department of Highways.

Mr Saksayam said the selected four projects were the MR5 Chumphon-Ranong, stretching over 108 kilometres to connect the Andaman Sea with the Gulf of Thailand which will include a maritime transport centre.

They also include the MR8 from Nong Khai to Laem Chabang in Chon Buri with the Nakhon Ratchasima-Laem Chabang stretch covering 288km; the MR 9 Kanchanaburi-Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima-Ubon Ratchathani route, stretching over 440km; and the MR10, which is a 319km third outer ring road for Bangkok.

He said the meeting also acknowledged progress in studies for other projects which included the MR1 Tak-Nakhon Phanom, MR2 Kanchanaburi-Ubon Ratchathani, MR3 Kanchanaburi-Sa Kaeo, MR4 Chon Buri-Trat, MR6 Phuket-Surat Thani and MR7 Chiang Rai-Songkhla routes.

He said these projects will help solve transport problems, reduce operation processes and enhance cooperation between agencies such as the Department of Highways, the Expressway Authority of Thailand and the State Railway of Thailand.

Mr Saksayam said the Department of Highways should avoid routes taking in built-up areas to cause minimal impact on people in terms of land expropriation, even though it needs connections between projects and urban areas.

The State Railway of Thailand will be in charge of studying and designing a railway in Nakhon Ratchasima province to connect to the MR- Map network.

After an Environmental Impact Assessment, agencies must collaborate to complete operations in a suitable period, he said.