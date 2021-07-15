Thonburi Healthcare says to order 20m Pfizer-BioNTech shots, shares soar

Chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group, Boon Vanasin, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Bangkok, July 6, 2021. (Reuters photo)

Thonburi Healthcare Group Plc said on Thursday it would sign a private order for 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, news of which saw the hospitals operator's share price leap over 13%.

Company chairman Boon Vanasin told Reuters a deal would be signed on Thursday, with BioNTech, the German firm that jointly developed the mRNA vaccine with Pfizer.

Pfizer and BioNTech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment and neither company has confirmed the deal.

Shares of the hospital group rose as much 13.45% at 12.40pm with the benchmark index up 0.62% on earlier reports of the plans.

The country is in the early stages of its mass Covid-19 vaccinations programme and is struggling to suppress its most severe wave of infections.

The government has relied heavily on the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines but is seeing increased appetite for mRNA type vaccines, after concern about efficacy. The majority of the mRNA vaccines ordered will not arrive until the final quarter.

Mr Boon said a licensed importer would make an announcement of the deal. "I want it to conclude this week or next," he said.

Mr Boon, who has been a vocal critic of the government's vaccine policy, said he had asked for a delivery of five million doses this month.

The state drugmaker, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, on Wednesday said it had filed a defamation suit against Mr Boon over his criticism of its role in the procurement of Moderna vaccines.