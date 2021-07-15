Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs
Business

Banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

published : 15 Jul 2021 at 16:55

writer: Reuters

A Government Savings Bank branch is seen in Bangkok's Phaya Thai district on July 2, 2021. (Bangkok Post photo)
A Government Savings Bank branch is seen in Bangkok's Phaya Thai district on July 2, 2021. (Bangkok Post photo)

Commercial banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the Bank of Thailand said on Thursday, as the country combats its worst Covid-19 outbreak.

The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller companies that have closed down, the central bank said in a statement.

State-owned banks will offer the same support, and the finance ministry will also consider necessary aid for affected businesses still up and running, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said in a separate statement.

The government has imposed several virus restrictions to contain recurring outbreaks and most recently tighter curbs since Monday in Bangkok and nine provinces, including a curfew, travel restrictions and mall closures.

The government on Tuesday approved 42 billion baht of relief measures to help ease the impact of the curbs.

The government stood ready to implement further relief and recovery measures if necessary, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a business seminar on Thursday.

"We are monitoring the situation closely, with remedy measures ready," he said, adding the government had 500 billion baht borrowing to mitigate the outbreak impact. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Officials charge Khunying Sudarat with defaming the government

Two senior government officials have filed charges accusing veteran politician Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of defamation and instigating unrest over her Sang Thai Party’s campaign to sue the "murderous government" for mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis.

17:33
Business

Debt holiday

Commercial banks agree to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, says Bank of Thailand.

16:55
World

Thai women arrested in Singapore karaoke bar probe

Singapore police are investigating several karaoke bars for breaching coronavirus restrictions and have arrested 20 foreign women, including at least one Thai, for alleged "vice-related activities" after an outbreak linked to the nightspots, authorities said.

16:18