Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai arms of 2 Japanese firms to jointly test EV use for goods delivery
Business

Thai arms of 2 Japanese firms to jointly test EV use for goods delivery

published : 16 Jul 2021 at 15:36

writer: Kyodo News

Mitsubishi Motors Corp President Osamu Masuko stands next to the Minicab-MiEV, a minicar-class commercial electric vehicle, in Tokyo on Nov 24, 2011. (Kyodo photo)
Mitsubishi Motors Corp President Osamu Masuko stands next to the Minicab-MiEV, a minicar-class commercial electric vehicle, in Tokyo on Nov 24, 2011. (Kyodo photo)

Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hitachi Transport System Ltd's local arm to study the commercial viability of using electric vehicles to deliver goods in the country.

The Mitsubishi Motors Corp subsidiary said on Thursday the Hitachi unit, Eternity Grand Logistics Public Co, will use one unit of the automaker's small battery-powered van Minicab MiEV for the pilot project for a year, collecting data such as the distance run, power charge logs and delivery routes covered to verify a better environment for commercial EVs.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp "has provided about 9,000 units of the Minicab MiEV to many logistics companies, retailers and local governments in Japan," Eiichi Koito, head of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand), said in a statement. "We will continue to explore the viability of electrification in tandem with the proliferation of charging stations and support from the Thai government."

"As one of the leading players in the logistics industry, we have a responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint," said Ryuichi Honda, chairman of Eternity Grand Logistics. "At the operational level, we also need to redress operational expenses. We are proud to be partnering with one of the leading automotive companies for our green initiative." 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Fruit pickers breached ban on workers moving around

TRAT: Thirty-four Cambodians have been arrested along with two Thais who took them from Chanthaburi to work at a rambutan plantation in Muang district in breach of the ban on the movement of labourers.

16:36
World

Sinovac's vaccine finds supporters in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine, under growing scrutiny over its effectiveness, has found a small but determined group of takers in Singapore - even though the country does not count them as being vaccinated in its official tally.

16:09
World

93 dead, hundreds missing in huge floods in Germany and Belgium

BAD NEUENAHR-AHRWEILER, Germany: The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 93 Friday, most of them in western Germany, where emergency responders were searching for hundreds of missing people.

15:45