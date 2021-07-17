Arkhom: Debt freeze could lengthen

A screenshot of Mr Arkhom during his keynote speech.

Financial institutions should consider if the Bank of Thailand's move to suspend principal and interest payment for two months should be extended to provide more breathing room to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) this year and next as the pandemic's impact has been severe, says Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

He made the remarks during a keynote speech yesterday at the launch of the World Bank's Thailand Economic Monitor July 2021 "The Road To Recovery" report.

Mr Arkhom said because the Thai economy is not expected to recover quickly, banks and lenders will have to monitor the situation and consider if debt suspension should be longer than two months.

The Bank of Thailand, with the cooperation of the Thai Bankers' Association and the Association of International Banks, on Thursday introduced a measure to suspend principal and interest payments for two months for individuals and SMEs suffering from the government's latest lockdown measures in 10 provinces to combat the pandemic.

The measure targets employees and employers nationwide who have temporarily closed businesses as a result of the lockdown measures. The debt suspension measure starts with monthly debt payments in July. Borrowers who want to apply can contact creditors from Monday.

Strict measures including a curfew have been imposed in Bangkok and five adjacent provinces for two weeks since Monday as the government attempts to curb the soaring number of new Covid-19 infections. The same curfew has been imposed in the four southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala.

The government is focusing on promoting the bio-, circular and green economy to ensure a sustainable recovery, said Mr Arkhom.

Speaking at the same event, Kulaya Tantitemit, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office, said the government estimated its relief measures launched in May would generate cash flow of 400 billion baht in the second half this year. She said this cash flow may miss the target by half as a result of the latest lockdown.

Ms Kulaya said the emergency loan decree of 1 trillion baht and another emergency loan of 500 billion baht, plus the government's existing expenses, are adequate for the government to continue to provide financial relief to people until the end of this year.