AIS set to broadcast the Olympics

A viewer watches a cycling tournament on television at home with AIS Play. Three channels are being provided for free for everyone via AIS Play.

Advanced Info Service (AIS), the country's largest mobile carrier in terms of subscribers, has secured the rights to broadcast the Tokyo Olympics, which kicks off this Friday, via its over-the-top (OTT) app AIS Play.

AIS Play will broadcast over 4,800 hours of 50 sports from the event, which concludes on Aug 8, according to the carrier.

Pratthana Leelapanang, chief consumer business officer of AIS, said the platform will offer live coverage of televised events along with a full programme of highlights and replays.

The company has been making extensive preparations for its 4G, 5G and fibre broadband networks to support transmissions in full HD, as well as allocating 16 channels on AIS Play for live feeds, he said.

Three channels are being provided for free for everyone through AIS Play and another 13 exclusively for AIS customers.

Exclusive content from the Olympics Games will also be provided to AIS subscribers through the AIS Play mobile app, the AIS Playbox set-top box, Samsung smart TV, Apple TV and the website aisplay.ais.co.th.

AIS has also secured the services of famous commentators to host segments of highlights and replays, Mr Pratthana noted, adding the Thai Olympic team has various medal prospects.

Collaborations have also been made with major media partners to enable Thai viewers to access broadcasts through websites such as those of Matichon, Khao Sod, Manager, SIAM Sport and PPTV HD.

"As a digital life service provider, we are focused on realising the potential of digital networks to bring convenience and happiness to people, especially during a crisis," Mr Pratthana said.

"Our luck in acquiring the broadcast rights is significant as we have become the country's representative in bringing this type of content to Thai viewers."

AIS, which earlier also helped athletes at significant sporting events, refused to elaborate as to how it would provide incentives for those who win medals in the Olympics Games.

According to Mr Pratthana, the 2016 Rio Games in Brazil, which was broadcast live and relayed through AIS Play, was hugely popular.

The Summer Olympic Games are always eagerly anticipated by viewers around the world who want to cheer on their national teams and enjoy the spectacle of elite athletes competing internationally, he said.

"The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be forever remembered in history for being held under Covid-19 restrictions with no spectators," he added.