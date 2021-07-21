GSB offers short-term relief

Government Savings Bank (GSB) has introduced a measure to suspend principal and interest payments for individual clients for six months, which is expected to cover 750,000 borrowers, said the bank's president Vitai Ratanakorn.

The measure covers the debt instalment payment round that begins this month.

The move is in line with the government's policy that state-owned financial institutions suspend debt for customers suffering from the impact of the prolonged pandemic.

Mr Vitai said the bank estimated the measure covers 750,000 customers totalling 50 billion baht in outstanding debt.

The measure covers retail borrowers whose loan does not exceed 200,000 baht. They include those who have had to shut down their businesses, were laid off or have lacked income as a result of the impact of the pandemic.

The measure does not apply to state officials or employees of state enterprises.

Once the measure ends, they will have to resume debt repayment in line with their current loan conditions.

They will also have to pay the suspended amount of principal and interest in the last instalment payment round of their debt.

The debt suspension will not be deemed as a default payment and will not affect their credit records. They can apply for the debt suspension through the bank's MyMo mobile application or at the bank's branches.

GSB has introduced a series of debt relief solutions to ease its customers' burden from the pandemic, including debt suspension for two months for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and debt suspension for six months for SMEs in the restaurant, resort, guest house and service apartment segments, as well as a relief measure for teachers and staff in the education sector.