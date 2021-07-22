Gulf Energy to provide 120,000 free meals

Gulf Energy Development, represented by Mr Sitamon, is continuing its free meals campaign, with a vow to provide 120,000 meals in 60 days.

Gulf Energy Development Plc is continuing its "Free Meals To Spark Community Strength" campaign for a second consecutive year, expanding on the success and positive feedback from last year with a pledge to provide over 120,000 meals in 60 days.

The pre-packed box meals have been distributed to field hospitals, isolation facilities, and communities across Bangkok. This time, members of the public can help nominate communities they want to see helped by commenting under the post on the Gulf Spark Facebook fan page at https://www.facebook.com/GulfSPARK.TH.

"After our team distributed boxes last year, we saw first-hand how these meals actually reached people in communities experiencing difficulties. Especially now, when there are many families who are unemployed with little to no income, a single box meal can help ease the burden of finding money to buy food," said Sitamon Ratanavadi, speaking on behalf of Sarath Ratanavadi, chief executive of Gulf. "Therefore, we would like to carry on this project for a second year with food being distributed by community representatives to reduce the risk from crowding."

Mr Sitamon said distributing meals to local communities is a way to indirectly boost the economy because the production of 2,000 meal boxes per day requires lots of ingredients.

"It will also help provide income for restaurant staff, farmers, logistics providers, as well as taxi drivers and motorcycle taxis who help ensure meals are distributed to the community," he said.

This campaign is part of Gulf's main campaign "Gulf Sparks Smiles", which was initiated to support various groups such as people in communities experiencing difficulties, patients and medical staff at field hospitals as well as Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms who are in home isolation or community isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, Gulf has supported a range of sectors in the fight against Covid-19, including providing essential goods to 1,800 families in Bangkok recently, sponsoring the distribution of disinfecting equipment and basic medical equipment to all 50 districts in Bangkok, and donating 10 million baht to the Faculty of Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital.