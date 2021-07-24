IEAT asks for 8,000 jabs for foreigners

Veeris: Investors key to economy

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) plans to ask the government to provide more Covid-19 vaccines to 8,000 foreign investors and business people to protect them against the virus that has spread to the industrial sector.

So far 36,000 foreign business people have been given vaccines under a cooperative scheme between the Labour Ministry and the Board of Investment (BoI), according to IEAT.

However, 8,000 people who do not fall under the BoI's investment promotion scheme still need vaccination.

"Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit instructed IEAT to talk with the Labour Ministry on a vaccination plan for foreign investors because the government does not want the pandemic to delay or stop their investment strategies," said Veeris Ammarapala, governor of IEAT.

The industrial sector plays an important role in driving the economy. If factories are delayed by Covid-19 infections, businesses along supply chains will be affected, he said.

"The ministry wants the group of 8,000 foreign business people to receive vaccine shots as their investments support the Thai economy," said Mr Veeris.

IEAT plans to meet the Labour Ministry and BoI to ask the Public Health Ministry to distribute more vaccines.

The authority expects to start inoculations as soon as August.

Foreign business people eligible for vaccines include investors, executives and experts at companies. They must stay in Thailand for more than six months.

Their family members aged 18 and older can also receive vaccines.

The Industry Ministry teamed up with the Labour Ministry to vaccinate industrial workers to prevent Covid-19 infections in factories.

Authorities started the vaccination process on June 7, focusing on more than 2.4 million workers in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces who are insured under Section 33 of the Social Security Act.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) also created a plan to administer 300,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinopharm to workers of companies that are FTI members.