Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Clover aims to list 320m shares in IPO
Business

Clover aims to list 320m shares in IPO

published : 30 Jul 2021 at 05:51

newspaper section: Business

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

A biomass power plant operated by Clover Power in the northern province of Phitsanulok. 
A biomass power plant operated by Clover Power in the northern province of Phitsanulok. 

Clover Power Plc (CV), a renewable energy power plant developer and operator, plans to issue 320 million shares -- 25% of total common shares -- under its initial public offering (IPO).

The company is awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The IPO should allow the company to finance expansion, pay debts and increase capital.

Clover Power has a goal to use the money raised to increase electricity generation capacity sevenfold to 180 megawatts (MW) within three years, up from 26.2MW.

The amount of cash was not unveiled.

The company appointed Trinity Securities as a financial adviser to manage IPO shares and the listing of Clover Power on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Saithsiri Saksitthisereekul, Clover's chief executive, said the company plans to expand capacity to 85MW this year and to 180MW by 2023.

Clover Power has three core businesses: renewable power plant development, energy-related businesses -- including maintenance services -- as well as engineering, procurement and construction services.

Mr Saithsiri added the company operates four power plants. Three are biomass power plants and the other is a waste-fired power plant, with a combined capacity of 26.2MW.

Clover has three other projects. They are two refuse-derived fuel processing plants, whose capacities are 120 and 200 tonnes per day, respectively, and a waste-to-energy power plant project overseas, with a capacity of 6MW.

The company also plans to acquire a natural gas-based cogeneration power plant, with an installed capacity of 7.36MW.

In the construction segment, Clover Power provides turnkey services for its subsidiaries and 14 customer projects, with contract values between 50 million baht and 2 billion baht, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

117 new Covid fatalities, 17,345 new cases

There were 117 new Covid-19 fatalities and 17,345 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

07:54
World

Vaccinated Americans are getting angry at holdouts

WASHINGTON: America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic and ensuring the return of restrictions rather than the carefree summer they were promised.

07:45
Sports

It's sayonara for national football coach Nishino

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has terminated its contract with national coach Akira Nishino, the organisation announced on Thursday night.

07:10