Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Factory outbreaks may cut Aug-Dec exports by B300 bn - shippers
Business

Factory outbreaks may cut Aug-Dec exports by B300 bn - shippers

published : 3 Aug 2021 at 15:25

writer: Reuters

Key exports could decrease by as much as 300 billion baht in the remaining months of the year if the spread of Covid-19 infections continues at factories, the country’s exporters' group said on Tuesday.

"The manufacturing sector has been affected a lot more by this outbreak... and exports are in the supply chain," Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a press briefing.

Exports, a rare key bright spot in the economy, might grow by just 7% this year if the outbreak cannot be contained, he added, below the group's growth target of 10%.

In the first half of 2021, exports rose 15.5% from a year earlier.

However, workers in over 1,500 factories have been infected with Cobif-19, according to Mr Chaichan.

Four key labour-intensive exporting industries -- food, electronic parts, auto parts and textiles -- have been particularly hit, Mr Chaichan said, with an expected loss of 200-300 billion baht in the remaining months of the year.

With that loss, overall exports will grow just 7% this year, or $19.2 billion a month, he said, while there is demand for Thai goods worth $22.2 billion-$23.0 billion a month. "Although there are already orders, we can't get them," he said.

"Last month, exporters were concerned about Covid. But right now, they are stressed.”.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysia PM agrees to debate emergency law, ending royal impasse

Malaysia plans to debate and annul its emergency laws in parliament next month, ending a days-long standoff between the government and the nation’s king over the matter.

16:22
Business

Factory outbreaks may cut Aug-Dec exports by B300 bn - shippers

Key exports could decrease by as much as 300 billion baht in the remaining months of the year if the spread of Covid-19 infections continues at factories, the country’s exporters' group said on Tuesday.

15:25
World

Belarus activist found hanged in Ukraine

A missing Belarusian activist has been found hanged in a park in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, police said on Tuesday, adding they had opened a murder probe.

15:08