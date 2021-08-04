Fuel consumption drops by 1.7%

Diesel consumption went down by 1.1% to 64.9 million litres on daily average. Apichit Jinakul

Thailand saw its fuel consumption decline by 1.7% to an average of 136 million litres per day during the first half of this year, largely attributed to the third wave of Covid-19, says the Department of Energy Business.

Average fuel consumption stood at 138 million litres per day in the same period last year.

Jet fuel continued to see the biggest decline by 54% to an average of 4.6 million litres a day, down from 10 million litres, followed by a drop in compressed natural gas consumption by 18.6% to 3,300 tonnes on average a day from 4,054 tonnes in the same period last year, said department chief Nantika Thangsuphanich.

Petrol consumption dipped by 0.2% to 29.7 million litres on average per day.

In this category, demand for unleaded gasoline decreased by 11.4% to 0.7 million litres on average per day.

However, consumption of gasohol, a mix of gasoline and ethyl alcohol, grew 0.5% to 29 million litres on average per day, said Ms Nantika.

Diesel consumption went down by 1.1% to 64.9 million litres on average per day.

"The decline in fuel consumption began after the Covid-19 outbreak flared up in April, months after the second outbreak in December last year," said Ms Nantika.

Air transportation continued to bear the impact as lockdown measures, including travel restrictions, were reimposed.

People were alerted to the virus spread and told to work at home. A night-time curfew was also imposed.

From January to June this year, consumption of liquefied petroleum gas grew by 10.2% to 16,500 tonnes on daily average from 16,000 tonnes in the same period last year, according to the department.

Consumption of compressed natural gas decreased by 18.6% to 3,300 tonnes on average per day.

Imports of crude oil and refined oil slightly declined by 0.7% to 917,634 barrels per day (BPD), said Ms Nantika.

Thailand imported 880,203 BPD of crude oil, a decrease of 1.5%.

On average, crude oil import value rose 31% to 52.73 billion baht a month due to the rise in global oil prices.

Imports of refined oil rose 21.8% to 37,431 BPD, with value rising by 57% to 2.24 billion baht on monthly average.

Meanwhile, exports of refined oil declined by 10.4% to 182,487 BPD, with value increasing by 31% to 11.64 billion baht on average per month.