Fines waived for govt contract partners

The cabinet has waived fines on businesses that fall behind on government contracts during the Covid-19 state of emergency.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Thursday that the cabinet approved the fine exemption that the Finance Ministry proposed.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha earlier ordered the ministry to find ways to help government contract partners affected by Covid-19, he said.

The favour applied to business operators who, as a result of the pandemic, failed to deliver work from March 26 last year through until the eve of the eventual revocation of the state of emergency, the spokesman said.