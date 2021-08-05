Fines waived for govt contract partners
published : 5 Aug 2021 at 10:31
writer: Mongkol Bangprapa
The cabinet has waived fines on businesses that fall behind on government contracts during the Covid-19 state of emergency.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Thursday that the cabinet approved the fine exemption that the Finance Ministry proposed.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha earlier ordered the ministry to find ways to help government contract partners affected by Covid-19, he said.
The favour applied to business operators who, as a result of the pandemic, failed to deliver work from March 26 last year through until the eve of the eventual revocation of the state of emergency, the spokesman said.