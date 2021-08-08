Covid dampens desire for local vacations in Q4: poll

Many Thais will not take local vacations in the last months of the year even if the pandemic subsides. (Bangkok Post file photo)

More than a third of Thais would not take any vacations around the country in the final quarter even if the Covid-19 situation improves, a Suan Dusit poll showed on Sunday.

In the poll, 38% of respondents said they would make trips to local destinations in the final three months of the year if the pandemic subsides. Another 36% said they were simply not ready to travel, while 26% were uncertain.

Health and safety measures at tourism destinations were the most important factor in deciding whether to take a vacation, followed by financial incentives from the government, free Covid-19 insurance and attractive travel packages offered by operators.

The survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University was undertaken from Monday to Thursday on 1,195 people nationwide.

The third Covid-19 surge has brought the tourism sector almost to a standstill.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand had set a goal of 100 million local trips this year, but now expects the figure to plunge by half due to the pandemic.



