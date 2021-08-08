Section
Covid dampens desire for local vacations in Q4: poll
Business

Covid dampens desire for local vacations in Q4: poll

published : 8 Aug 2021 at 19:25

writer: Online Reporters

Many Thais will not take local vacations in the last months of the year even if the pandemic subsides. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Many Thais will not take local vacations in the last months of the year even if the pandemic subsides. (Bangkok Post file photo)

More than a third of Thais would not take any vacations around the country in the final quarter even if the Covid-19 situation improves, a Suan Dusit poll showed on Sunday.

In the poll, 38% of respondents said they would make trips to local destinations in the final three months of the year if the pandemic subsides. Another 36% said they were simply not ready to travel, while 26% were uncertain.

Health and safety measures at tourism destinations were the most important factor in deciding whether to take a vacation, followed by financial incentives from the government, free Covid-19 insurance and attractive travel packages offered by operators. 

The survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University was undertaken from Monday to Thursday on 1,195 people nationwide.

The third Covid-19 surge has brought the tourism sector almost to a standstill.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand had set a goal of 100 million local trips this year, but now expects the figure to plunge by half due to the pandemic.


