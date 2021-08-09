City Hall hires consultants to oversee new monorail

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has hired consulting firms to provide analysis ahead of a public-private partnership (PPP) for the capital's new monorail project.

The firms, whose commission was approved on July 15, are InfraTrans Consultants Co Ltd, PricewaterhouseCoopers FAS Co, TransConsult Co, Planpro Co Ltd and Daoreuk Communications Co. The hires were approved on July15.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, deputy Bangkok governor, said the consultancy contract is expected to be signed on Monday.

The project will be separated in three sections, with the first, worth 30 billion baht, being the 19-kilometre Grey Line running from Watcharapol to Thong Lor.

The section will start from the Pink Line at Watcharapol Station heading southwards along Pradit Manutham Road through Soi Nuanchan to link with the Yellow Line at Lat Phrao 83 Station and the Orange Line at Rama IX station.

The line will carry on to cross the Light Red Line (Bang Sue–Hua Mak) to Thong Lor station where it will connect with the BTS Sukhumvit station.

The second section runs from Phra Khanong to Lumpini and then carries on to Tha Phra in the final leg.