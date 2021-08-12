Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
China bans Thai longan over mealybugs
Business

China bans Thai longan over mealybugs

published : 12 Aug 2021 at 19:37

writer: Phusadee Arunmas

China has placed an indefinite ban on Thai longan over contamination with mealybugs, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion.

The ban is set to begin on Friday.

Somdet Susomboon, director-general of the department, said on Thursday that the Chinese government has enacted the ban because mealybugs were found among Thai longan exports.

He has assigned the commerce attache in China to seek a postponement to the ban, given that it was imposed at extremely short notice.

"If the negotiations fail, Thai longan exports will be affected because 70-80% of Thai longan exports was destined for China. The department will find potential markets in Southeast Asia to compensate," he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (16)
MOST RECENT
World

The curious case of the $600 million crypto heist

PARIS: Cryptocurrency investors have been transfixed over the past few days by the antics of a mysterious hacker who stole more than $600 million -- before giving some of it back.

20:45
Business

China bans Thai longan over mealybugs

China has placed an indefinite ban on Thai longan over contamination with mealybugs, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion.

19:37
World

Indonesia to investigate forcible restraint of Nigerian diplomat

JAKARTA: Indonesia's foreign ministry expressed its regret on Thursday after a senior Nigerian diplomat was forcibly restrained by immigration officers in Jakarta, prompting the African country to recall its ambassador to Abuja for consultations.

18:07