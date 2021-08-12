China bans Thai longan over mealybugs

China has placed an indefinite ban on Thai longan over contamination with mealybugs, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion.

The ban is set to begin on Friday.

Somdet Susomboon, director-general of the department, said on Thursday that the Chinese government has enacted the ban because mealybugs were found among Thai longan exports.

He has assigned the commerce attache in China to seek a postponement to the ban, given that it was imposed at extremely short notice.

"If the negotiations fail, Thai longan exports will be affected because 70-80% of Thai longan exports was destined for China. The department will find potential markets in Southeast Asia to compensate," he said.