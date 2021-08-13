CCSA to consider reopening some shops in malls

A shuttered bank branch at the Terminal 21 shopping centre in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will decide on Monday whether some shops in closed shopping centres will be allowed to reopen.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Friday the Monday meeting will consider a request by the Thai Shopping Centre Association to ease restrictions on some shops that provide daily necessities .

The association proposed to the Public Health Ministry that bank branches, IT shops, general stores and electronic appliance shops in shopping malls be allowed to open.

All shopping centres in the 29 dark-red zoned provinces, including Bangkok, were earlier ordered closed, except take-home eateries, due to the rapid surge of Covid-19.