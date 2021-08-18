State schemes to gain platform access

A delivery man shows a bag of food ordered via the app before placing it on the back of his motorcycle and heading off to his customer. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Finance Ministry will link delivery service platforms with the government's two stimulus programmes in October to enable people to pay for the delivery of food or products via the schemes.

Kulaya Tantitemit, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), said the platforms will be linked with the "Ying Chai Ying Dai" (the more you spend, the more you get) scheme and the "Khon La Khrueng" (Let's Go Halves) co-payment programme.

The linkages will respond to the current situation, during which it is more difficult for people to go shopping offline during the prolonged Covid-19 outbreak, Ms Kulaya said, adding that the ministry expects that six major delivery platform operators will participate in the two schemes.

The Ying Chai Ying Dai scheme provides users with cashback e-vouchers for domestic purchases, encouraging people to purchase food, products and services at participating shops through the Krungthai Bank Pao Tang mobile app.

The Khon La Khrueng co-payment programme allows registered individuals who make purchases at small shops to pay only half the sales price, with the government subsidising the remainder.

Since its launch in July of this year, phase 3 -- the latest phase of Khon La Khrueng -- has generated spending of 57 billion baht, of which 29.2 billion baht was made by customers with the remainder made via the subsidy.

There are 26.7 million participants in the Khon La Khrueng scheme and 467,000 in the Ying Chai Ying Dai scheme.

Both schemes are funded by the state's 1 trillion baht emergency loan. They are part of the stimulus packages, aimed at boosting economic growth in the second half of this year.